Türkiye’s first internationally accredited clinic specializing in lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM), a rare lung disease, has officially opened in Denizli, in southwestern Türkiye, on Wednesday. The multidisciplinary center is dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment and follow-up care of LAM patients.

Led by associate professor Göksel Altınışık Ergur from the Department of Chest Diseases, the clinic brings together experts from radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, thoracic surgery, pathology, urology, endocrinology, medical genetics, dermatology, psychiatry, pulmonary rehabilitation and social services. It aims to provide comprehensive care for LAM patients across the country and improve accessibility through telemedicine services for those living in other cities.

Ergur said LAM is a rare disease that primarily affects women of reproductive age and can severely impact quality of life. “Although it affects very few people, the disease can progress from mild symptoms to respiratory failure requiring oxygen support,” he said. “Diagnosis, treatment and follow-up must be managed by an experienced, multidisciplinary team.”

The clinic has established strong international ties, particularly with a U.S.-based foundation, which has supported global research and awareness efforts for more than a decade. Ergur was recently appointed director of Türkiye’s first LAM Clinic through this partnership.

“LAM is recognized globally as an orphan disease. Patients are often misunderstood, and many physicians find it challenging to connect with experienced centers,” she said. “Our clinic aims to offer high-quality, regular care to patients, support physicians and serve as a hub for international research collaborations. We are also working to create a national patient support group.”