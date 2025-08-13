Türkiye has introduced new regulations allowing large parks to serve as disaster assembly areas, equipped with underground utilities, fire hydrants and helicopter landing zones, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has announced.

The amendments to the “Regulation on Planned Areas Zoning” were published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday and are now in effect. The changes particularly affect parks, child day care centers, health facilities and disaster response areas.

Under the new rules, parks larger than 5,000 square meters (over 50,000 square feet) can be outfitted with sewer, mechanical, electrical and communication infrastructure to support emergency needs. Fire hydrants will be installed as deemed necessary by local fire departments, and procedures for building helicopter landing areas have also been established.

High-density park areas may now also host public health facilities.

Additionally, in mixed-use developments that include both residential and commercial spaces, projects exceeding 25,000 square meters or 250 units must include standalone family health centers. Similarly, projects larger than 15,000 square meters or with more than 150 units are now required to provide dedicated daycare centers for children aged 0 to 66 months, covering education, development, care, protection and nutrition needs.

The regulation also facilitates renovations in existing buildings on parcels without current zoning plans, helping modernize structures in unplanned areas.

Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum said on a Türkiye-based social media platform Next Social: “We are strengthening our parks with new features alongside playgrounds. Parks over 5,000 square meters will be equipped to serve as assembly areas during disasters and emergencies. Our updated zoning regulation, developed with the General Directorate of Professional Services, introduces innovations for child day care centers, health facilities and disaster response areas.”