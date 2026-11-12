Türkiye’s pavilion at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), in Antalya, southern Türkiye, showcases the country’s cultural heritage and sustainable design, highlighting how traditional knowledge can contribute to tackling climate change.

Located in the Blue Zone the pavilion is built using recycled materials, including excavation soil, coffee grounds, scrap metal, copper and wood, to minimize its carbon footprint and promote zero-waste principles.

The pavilion’s theme, “Roots of Adaptation and Resilience,” draws on Anatolia’s 12,000-year history, presenting seven principles, first balance, first value, first harvest, first healing, first gathering and first home. The concept highlights how historical knowledge, traditional practices and communities’ relationship with nature can inform modern climate action.

The interior of Türkiye’s pavilion at COP31, Antalya, Türkiye, Nov. 12, 2026. (Daily Sabah Photo)

Visitors can explore Türkiye’s cultural heritage, attend climate-related panels and experience traditional crafts such as filigree and glassblowing. The pavilion also features contemporary artworks created by artists including Refik Anadol, Serkan Şerefhanoğlu and Taha Baydar, connecting historical experiences with contemporary environmental challenges.

By combining recycled construction materials, traditional craftsmanship and contemporary art, the pavilion demonstrates how cultural heritage can offer practical insights into sustainability and climate resilience.

It also emphasizes the importance of transforming local knowledge into solutions for today’s environmental challenges, while encouraging resource efficiency and more sustainable ways of living.