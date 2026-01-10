Türkiye marked Working Journalists’ Day on Saturday with a message recognizing the role of the press and paying tribute to journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty, particularly those covering the war in Gaza.

"We extend our congratulations to all members of the press who work selflessly to deliver accurate, impartial, and reliable information," the directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The message paid tribute to journalists who lost their lives while on duty, especially those reporting from Gaza.

"Journalists martyred while conveying the truth to the world, particularly in Gaza, have become the voice of humanity and conscience," it read.

The directorate also emphasized the broader significance of the day, stating: "On this meaningful day, we once again commemorate all journalists who lost their lives, and underline the importance of press freedom and the right to access information."

Jan. 10, Working Journalists' Day, marks the 1961 introduction of laws improving journalists' rights in Türkiye, including job security and fair wages.

It celebrates their vital role in informing the public and highlights ongoing struggles for press freedom.