The General Directorate of Forestry (OGM), operating under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, plans to produce 118 million saplings this year while reinforcing its wildfire-fighting capacity with new land and air vehicles.

According to data from the 2026 Investment Program, OGM allocates TL 19.81 billion ($461 million) for forestry-related investments in 2026, covering sapling production, forest development, wildfire prevention, erosion control, industrial plantations and infrastructure modernization.

Of the total budget, more than TL 8 billion is directed to ongoing projects, while TL 11.55 billion liras is reserved for new initiatives. An additional TL 263 million is allocated for feasibility and research projects.

The largest share of funding, amounting to TL 3.6 billion liras, is assigned to the Forestry Infrastructure and Production Machinery Procurement Project, which is scheduled for completion this year across 62 provinces.

Within the scope of the project, OGM procures 35 tools and technical devices, one fire engine, 35 excavators, 66 first-response vehicles and five wildfire logistics vehicles. The program also includes major repairs on 2,832 kilometers (1,759 miles) of forest roads, construction of 1,585 kilometers of road structures, surfacing of 731 kilometers of stabilized roads, and the opening of 1,760 kilometers of new forest roads.

Strong focus on sapling production

The second-largest investment item, totaling TL 3 billion, focuses on sapling production and maintenance activities to be carried out in 67 provinces.

Under this program, OGM conducts 30 tree and seed improvement projects, maintains 143 million saplings, produces 118 million new saplings, upgrades 59 nursery facilities with modern equipment, installs 24 irrigation systems and carries out the maintenance and production of 100 tons of seeds.

As part of long-term environmental planning, the Climate-Resilient Forestry Project continues in 16 provinces with a budget allocation of TL 2.3 billion. The project, scheduled to run until 2030, aims to strengthen forests against climate-related risks.

Within this framework, OGM acquires 75 bulldozers, 65 graders, 88 first-response vehicles, 70 water supply vehicles, 12 trailer tractors, nine communication systems, 165 technical devices and 125 fire observation towers.

Meanwhile, TL 1.75 billion liras is allocated for the Forest Development and Expansion Project, which covers all provinces. The initiative includes afforestation on 20,000 hectares, maintenance work on 35,000 hectares and rehabilitation of 1,550 hectares of forest land.

Erosion control and soil conservation activities also continue nationwide. A total of TL 1 billion is allocated for projects implemented in 66 provinces.

These efforts include pasture rehabilitation across 8,973 hectares in 44 provinces and flood control work on 19,788 hectares. Additionally, erosion control is planned for 12,000 hectares in 61 provinces, alongside maintenance operations on 52,000 hectares (128,500 acres).

To enhance forest protection and early detection systems, OGM increases the use of technology. Under the forest protection and firefighting program, TL 1.175 billion is allocated for the procurement of eight drones, 2,000 camera traps, 15 first-response team buildings, 12 aircraft ground-support units, 23 laboratory devices, four fire observation towers and 55 fire ponds and reservoirs.

The OGM continues to expand its aerial firefighting fleet to improve rapid response to forest fires.

This year, TL 800 million is allocated for the purchase of helicopters and aircraft, as well as related equipment and technical systems. The multiyear project is planned to continue until 2028, during which 19 helicopters and 5 firefighting aircraft are scheduled to be added to the national inventory.

Part of the allocated funding is also directed toward the renovation of regional directorate facilities and residential buildings damaged by recent earthquakes, ensuring uninterrupted forestry services across affected provinces.