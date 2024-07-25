In response to forest fires, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry pledged to reforest wildfire-ravaged lands with saplings by the end of the year following the disaster.

Türkiye aims to plant over 500 million seeds and saplings annually to restore damaged forest ecosystems, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli told Anadolu Agency’s Editors’ Desk in the capital Ankara on Wednesday.

Emphasizing the importance of year-round efforts in forest fire prevention and reforestation, Yumakli said: "Combating forest fires is not only about responding when they occur, we must work continuously throughout the year."

He added that his ministry has launched awareness and educational campaigns to support these efforts.

Highlighting the role of advanced technology and skilled personnel, the minister noted the critical contribution of helicopters, planes, unmanned aerial vehicles and ground vehicles in firefighting operations.

He praised the dedication of the 25,000 personnel involved in these efforts, comparing them to security forces defending the country.

"These individuals risk their lives to protect our green homeland, just as our security forces protect the nation," he said.

In a bid to enhance Türkiye's firefighting capabilities, the ministry has ordered eight new firefighting helicopters with a capacity of approximately 5 tons each, he added, adding that deliveries of these helicopters are expected to begin in 2028.