Türkiye is preparing to enter a new phase in its fight against tobacco use, digital addiction and unhealthy eating habits, as the Ministry of Health finalizes major legislative and public-health reforms aimed at protecting future generations and building a healthier society.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu said new legal regulations targeting tobacco use in enclosed public spaces are nearing completion and will soon be submitted to Parliament. The reforms are part of a broader nationwide strategy that will be rolled out more actively in 2026 to curb all forms of addiction and promote healthier lifestyles.

Memişoğlu said the ministry is strengthening both regulatory measures and field operations to make the fight against tobacco more effective. Smoking cessation clinics will be expanded and mobile health teams will be deployed more actively across the country, while legislative revisions will tighten restrictions on smoking in closed areas.

The minister emphasized that tobacco addiction is not only an individual issue but a collective responsibility. He noted that comprehensive legal and operational measures are being prepared to significantly reinforce public-health protections and reduce exposure to tobacco smoke in shared spaces.

Beyond tobacco, Memişoğlu said Türkiye is also launching a coordinated national effort to combat digital dependency and unhealthy eating habits, which he described as harmful behavioral addictions that threaten long-term public health. He added that new regulatory and monitoring mechanisms are being developed to address excessive sugar consumption and poor dietary patterns in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

These reforms are being implemented under the framework of the government’s “Healthy Türkiye Century” policy, which aims to create a society that prioritizes preventive care, sustainable well-being and responsible health behavior. Memişoğlu highlighted that Türkiye has significantly strengthened its health system over the past two decades, proving its capacity during both the COVID-19 pandemic and major natural disasters.

The minister underlined that the ultimate goal is not only to provide high-quality treatment but also to prevent illness by encouraging citizens to abandon harmful habits and adopt healthier routines. Family physicians and Healthy Life Centers will play a central role in promoting physical activity, balanced nutrition and weight control across the country.

Memişoğlu called on the public to support the new policy framework, stressing that building a healthy society requires collective commitment. He said the upcoming legal and institutional reforms will mark a decisive step toward reducing addiction, improving public well-being and strengthening Türkiye’s long-term health resilience.