Türkiye is preparing to introduce new rules regulating social media use for children under the age of 15, with authorities working on implementation guidelines, technical infrastructure and age verification systems aimed at creating safer digital spaces for minors.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) after the “Equal Opportunities in Education and Social Life: A Barrier Free Future” panel at Parliament on Thursday, Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said the Ministry of Family and Social Services has established a working group to oversee the implementation of the regulation.

Göktaş said consultations with relevant institutions and stakeholders are ongoing and that the regulation outlining the implementation framework will soon be finalized and put into effect.

The minister stated that the planned measures aim to encourage controlled social media use among children and prevent exposure to content that may be inappropriate for their age and development.

She noted that the initiative will not be limited to legal regulations alone, emphasizing that technical and operational mechanisms are also being prepared as part of the process.

According to Göktaş, technical studies are underway to determine which age verification methods social media platforms will be required to implement under the new rules.

She added that the process is being coordinated with public institutions and other related organizations to ensure effective implementation once the regulation comes into force.

Türkiye is moving forward with one of its most comprehensive digital safety reforms in recent years through new restrictions targeting social media use among children under the age of 15.

The legislation, approved by Parliament in April 2026, introduces obligations for social media companies to strengthen child protection measures, implement age verification systems and create safer digital environments for minors.

Under the new framework, children under 15 will not be allowed to open social media accounts, while platforms will be required to establish systems capable of verifying users’ ages.

Authorities are also preparing separate digital safety measures for users between the ages of 15 and 18, including age-appropriate services, stronger parental control mechanisms and faster intervention procedures against harmful content.