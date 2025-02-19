Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu gifted two chandeliers to the Islamic Center of Greater Miami-Masjid Miami Gardens during his visit to the U.S. a few months ago, the mosque's imam, Abdul Hamid Samra, said Wednesday.

Samra expressed how honorable and meaningful Uraloğlu’s appearance at the mosque was. He noted that the chandeliers were beautiful and needed. "This gesture was very kind and thoughtful. Our community feels great gratitude and pride for his valuable contribution," Samra added.

Regarding his visit and donation, Uraloğlu stated: "As Türkiye, we will continue to uphold our spirit of unity and solidarity everywhere. Mosques are not just places of worship but also spaces where our bonds of friendship and brotherhood are strengthened."

Samra highlighted that the mosque, one of the largest in Florida, was built in 1983 and renovated and expanded in 2015. He emphasized that it also serves as a social and cultural center.

According to him, the mosque hosts interfaith events, welcoming people of different religious backgrounds, including religious leaders and local government representatives, at iftar gatherings during Ramadan.

The Miami Gardens mosque is a place of worship, education and cultural connection for Muslims across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The mosque hosts Friday prayers, Quran classes and interfaith events, fostering dialogue between diverse communities. It is known for its welcoming atmosphere and plays an active role in charity drives, Ramadan iftars and youth programs.