Solar energy will be used in the production of electric trains, high-speed trains and commuter vehicles across Türkiye, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced.

“We will provide 90% of the electricity used in train manufacturing from renewable energy sources. Within 10 years, we will contribute approximately TL 500 million ($12.73 million) to the economy,” he said.

Uraloğlu also provided information on the ongoing Solar Power Plant (GES) project at the Sakarya Regional Directorate of Türkiye Rail System Vehicles Inc. (TÜRASAŞ). He emphasized that TÜRASAŞ, the largest rail system vehicle manufacturer in Türkiye and the Middle East, has made a name for itself through high-tech products and major investments. He also revealed that the company is now implementing a large-scale energy project.

Highlighting that the installation of solar power systems on factory rooftops at the TÜRASAŞ Sakarya campus is nearing completion, Uraloğlu said: “Once we complete the GES project at our TÜRASAŞ Sakarya factory. We will generate a total of 2,310 kilowatts of electricity. At least 90% of the electricity used in train production will come from renewable sources. This will allow us to reduce energy costs, which comprise a significant portion of production expenses, thereby increasing competitiveness and ensuring energy supply security.”

Uraloğlu noted that once the project is implemented, it will produce approximately 3.35 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, saving an average of TL 14 million per year based on current electricity prices.

Over 10 years, this will amount to roughly TL 500 million in economic savings. He emphasized that the project, which equates to the annual electricity needs of around 670 households, will also prevent the emission of 1,739 tons of carbon dioxide.

Uraloğlu added that the ministry is carrying out environmentally friendly investments for a sustainable future in all modes of transportation, adding, “With the electricity generated from our solar power plant, we will use solar energy in the production of electric train sets, high-speed trains, commuter vehicles, and in the maintenance and repair of rail system vehicles at TÜRASAŞ’s Sakarya Regional Directorate.”