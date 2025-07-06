The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has launched a nationwide mobilization to prevent the spread of the SAT-1 strain of foot-and-mouth disease recently detected in Türkiye, completing the initial production of 4.5 million vaccine doses.

According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency (AA) from the ministry, the Foot-and-Mouth Disease Institute of Türkiye has accelerated vaccine production efforts targeting the SAT-1 strain. While vaccine production continues at full capacity, distribution across affected areas is also underway.

The newly developed vaccines are being administered free of charge by veterinarians in the regions where the disease has been detected and in neighboring districts. To prevent further spread, livestock markets that were temporarily closed will gradually reopen based on the course of the outbreak.

First case of SAT-1 reported in Hakkari

Bülent Tunç, president of the Central Union of Turkish Red Meat Producers, stated that the SAT-1 strain emerged in Europe about four months ago. He noted that cross-border livestock movement, particularly in eastern Türkiye, contributed to the disease's entry into the country, with the first domestic case reported in Hakkari on May 11.

Tunç emphasized that the disease began to spread nationwide due to open livestock markets and continued animal transport.

“This strain has been seen in Türkiye for the first time. Following our recommendation, a decision was made to close livestock markets, effectively stopping animal movements and containing the spread. This was a measure taken entirely in the interest of producers. A second vaccine dose will be administered within 21 days, granting immunity. After that, even if the disease appears, it will not cause harm,” he explained.

Regarding the disease’s impact on the sector, Tunç said, “The closure of markets has not negatively affected the red meat market. Rumors that this would lead to price hikes are baseless. In fact, prices have dropped, and there is no shortage of meat in the market. Producers and consumers should not be concerned.”

He also noted that foot-and-mouth disease causes fever, weight loss and reduced milk production in animals and that efforts are being made to minimize these effects.

Highlighting the importance of domestic production, Tunç added: “The SAT-1 vaccine was produced rapidly within Türkiye. The Foot-and-Mouth Disease Institute is working effectively, producing over 1 million doses per week. These vaccines have been distributed quickly across all provinces. The fact that the vaccine is locally produced offers a significant advantage. It is crucial that our producers cooperate with veterinarians during the vaccination process.”

Kamil Özcan, president of the Central Union of Turkish Cattle Breeders, stressed that breeders are well aware of the importance of combating widespread infectious diseases.

“Foot-and-mouth disease not only causes irreversible drops in meat and milk yield but also leads to fertility losses,” Özcan said.

He expressed concern that the disease, which spreads through the movement of sacrificial animals, could infect breeding cows and heifers, resulting in productivity losses. “We believe in the principle that ‘without healthy mothers, there can be no healthy calves.’ Keeping our breeding animals healthy is a shared priority,” he added.