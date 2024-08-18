The University of Technology Brunei (UTB) hosted the "Türkiye Promotion Day 2024," aiming to raise awareness of Turkish language courses among university staff and students for the new academic year and to promote Turkish art and culture.

According to information obtained from the Embassy of Türkiye in Bandar Seri Begawan, the event was organized by UTB in collaboration with the Embassy of Türkiye in Bandar Seri Begawan and the Brunei Yunus Emre Institute.

The event was attended by UTB Vice Chancellor Datin Paduka, professor Dayang Hajah Zohrah Haji Sulaiman and Türkiye's Ambassador to Bandar Seri Begawan Hamit Ersoy.

Speaking at the event, Ersoy stated that Turkish culture is becoming increasingly visible worldwide and that during his tenure in Brunei, he has witnessed a growing interest and interaction with Turkish culture every day.

"The key to deeply understanding the charm and treasures of a culture is to learn its language. Thanks to the Turkish language courses now regularly conducted at 11 different institutions in Brunei, we have observed a significant increase in interaction between the people of Türkiye and Brunei," the ambassador said.

Highlighting the growing global importance of Türkiye and the Turkish language, Ersoy provided students with information on scholarships to study in Türkiye, as well as educational and professional opportunities available through exchange programs at all levels.

Throughout the program, which was the second event of its kind following the first held at Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA), booths were set up offering participants the chance to explore Turkish calligraphy, engage with archery, learn about Türkiye's important historical and touristic sites and enroll in elective "Turkish language courses."

