An airplane carrying humanitarian aid from Türkiye has arrived at Rafik Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Lebanon.

The plane was welcomed by Lebanon's Health Minister Firas el-Ebyad and Türkiye's Beirut Ambassador Ali Barış Ulusoy.

Minister Ebyad stated in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) that the humanitarian aid arriving in Beirut by military cargo plane from Türkiye consists of 30 tons of medical supplies and medication.

Ebyad emphasized that the Turkish government contacted the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sept. 23, Monday, when Israel's attacks on Lebanon began, and he noted that Türkiye rapidly delivered the humanitarian aid, adding that Ambassador Ulusoy communicated their readiness to do everything possible for Lebanon's health care needs.

"The Turkish aid plane sends a message of solidarity to our people against Israel's ruthless attacks," el-Ebyad expressed.

El-Ebyad pointed out that the Israeli army continues to widen the scope of its airstrikes on Lebanon, resulting in an increase in casualties and injuries, thus raising the demands on the health care sector.

Türkiye delivered aid in less than 48 hours

Ambassador Ulusoy stated that the humanitarian aid operation was carried out in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s instructions and Lebanon's requests.

He emphasized that they delivered the humanitarian aid to the Ministry of Health as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Lebanon, who are going through difficult times due to the escalating Israeli aggressiveness. Ulusoy also mentioned that the Turkish Hospital, built by Türkiye in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon in 2010, is currently operational.

Ulusoy shared that the Lebanese Ministry of Health intends to increase the capacity of the Turkish Hospital in Sidon in the coming days so that it can operate at full capacity.

Ulusoy noted that they transported 30 tons of medical supplies, medications and foodstuffs to Beirut via military cargo plane within 48 hours at the request of Lebanese authorities.

He explained that this aid demonstrate Türkiye's solidarity with the Lebanese people who are facing tough times and assured that Türkiye will continue to stand by Lebanon with its humanitarian aid.