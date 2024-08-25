Türkiye’s Cansuyu Aid and Solidarity Association has donated four water wells it drilled in central Uganda to address shortages of safe and clean water in the area.

The initiative benefits more than 1,000 community members who have been trekking long distances and paying exorbitant prices to access clean water in the district of Luwero.

Bilal Değirmenci, the international relations coordinator for Cansuyu Aid and Solidarity Association, said more water wells are under construction to assist communities grappling with water shortages to be able to access clean water free of charge.

He said that Cansuyu has drilled over 5,000 water wells in different countries in Africa and Asia, adding that more are on the way.

"Our focus is on areas where there is no access to safe clean water due to economic difficulties or absence of means to extract water from underground,” he said.

"We have completed more than 5000 water well projects around 40 countries in Africa and Asia. We have different types and sizes of projects depending on local needs, availability and project budget. We both have electric system and handpump wells,” he said.

He added that electric systems are preferred if the project is intended for a mosque, a school or communities that can afford to meet electric bills.

Musa Kiggundu, the director of Iqra Nursery and Primary School in Luwero district and a beneficiary of one borehole, expressed gratitude to the Turkish people for extending clean water to the school community.

He said that the borehole will contribute to improved hygiene and good health for students. The water crisis affects people in rural areas more than those in urban areas. People in some rural areas travel more than 30 minutes to access safe drinking water. The excessive amount of time people spend on water collection hinders their ability to work, and affects the economy.