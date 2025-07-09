With a population of 85,664,944, Türkiye ranks 18th among 194 countries and has exceeded the European average in child and youth population ratios.

According to the "World Population Day 2025" bulletin by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) designated July 11 as World Population Day to mark the date the global population reached 5 billion in 1987. On this day each year, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) raises awareness about key issues related to population and development.

Based on U.N. population projections, India had the highest population in 2024 with 1,450,935,791 people, followed by China with 1,419,321,278 and the U.S. with 345,426,571. These three countries together account for 39.4% of the global population.

Türkiye, with 85,664,944 people, represents 1% of the global population and ranks 18th in population size among 194 countries.

Child population ratios

According to U.N. data on the proportion of children aged 0–17, the Central African Republic had the highest child population ratio in 2024 at 56.5%, followed by Niger with 53.7%, and Somalia and Mali with 53.2%. South Korea had the lowest at 13.2%, followed by Japan with 14.2% and Singapore with 14.7%.

The global average child population ratio in 2024 was 29.6%, while Türkiye’s was 25.5%, below the global average.

Among EU member states, Ireland had the highest child population ratio at 22.7%, followed by Sweden with 20.5% and France with 20.2%. Italy had the lowest at 14.8%, followed by Malta with 15.6% and Portugal with 15.7%.

Türkiye’s child population ratio of 25.5% was higher than that of all 27 EU countries.

Youth population ratios

When looking at people aged 15–24, Syria led in 2024 with 23.5%, followed by South Sudan with 22.9% and the Central African Republic with 22.4%. Monaco had the lowest at 8.7%, followed by Malta with 9% and Qatar with 9.2%.

The global average youth population ratio was 15.6%, while Türkiye stood just below that at 14.9%.

Among EU countries, Ireland ranked highest at 13.3%, followed by France with 12.3%, and the Netherlands and Denmark with 12.1%. Malta had the lowest youth ratio at 9%, followed by Germany with 9.5% and Slovenia with 9.7%.

Türkiye’s youth population ratio of 14.9% was above the average of all 27 EU countries.

Elderly population ratios

Globally, Monaco had the highest elderly population ratio for those aged 65 and above at 36.2%, followed by Japan with 29.8% and Italy with 24.6%. The lowest were in Qatar at 1.7%, the UAE at 1.8%, and Zambia at 1.9%.

The global average in 2024 was 10.2%, while Türkiye’s elderly population ratio was 10.6%, slightly above the world average.

Among EU countries, Italy had the highest elderly population ratio at 24.6%, followed by Portugal with 24.5%, and Greece and Finland with 23.9%. The lowest were in Southern Cyprus at 14.6%, Luxembourg at 15.5%, and Ireland at 15.9%.

Türkiye’s elderly population ratio of 10.6% remained below the EU average.

Fertility rates

Chad recorded the highest total fertility rate in 2024 with 6.03 children per woman, followed by Somalia with 6.01 and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 5.98. South Korea had the lowest at 0.73, followed by Singapore with 0.95 and Ukraine with 0.99.

The global average fertility rate was 2.25, while Türkiye’s was 1.48, below the global average.

Among EU countries, Bulgaria had the highest rate at 1.75, followed by Romania with 1.71 and France with 1.64. Malta had the lowest at 1.11, followed by Italy and Lithuania with 1.21, and Spain with 1.22.

Türkiye’s fertility rate of 1.48 was higher than the EU average.

Life expectancy at birth

Global life expectancy in 2024 was 73.3 years overall, 70.7 years for men and 76 years for women.

Among men, the highest life expectancy was in Monaco at 84.6 years, followed by San Marino with 84.3 and Australia and Andorra with 82.3. The lowest was in Chad at 53.4, followed by Nigeria with 54.3 and South Sudan with 54.8.

In Türkiye, male life expectancy at birth was 74.7 years, above the global average but below the EU average.

In the EU, Italy led with 81.8 years for men, followed by Sweden with 81.6 and Malta with 81.5. Lithuania had the lowest male life expectancy at 71.4, followed by Latvia with 71.8 and Bulgaria with 72.3.

Among women, Monaco again ranked highest at 88.6 years, followed by Japan with 87.9 and South Korea with 87.3. Nigeria had the lowest at 54.9, followed by Chad with 57.2 and the Central African Republic with 59.6.

In Türkiye, female life expectancy at birth was 80 years, above the global average but below the EU average.

In the EU, Spain had the highest female life expectancy at 86.4 years, followed by France with 86.2 and Italy with 85.9. The lowest was in Bulgaria at 79.4, followed by Romania with 79.7 and Hungary with 80.3.

Türkiye’s female life expectancy of 80 years was lower than the EU average.