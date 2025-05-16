The Ministry of Trade announced that Türkiye is now among the top 10 countries in the world attracting the most international students, stating, “Our share in global international student mobility rose from 2.9% in 2020 to 3.5%, according to the latest data.”

In a statement from the ministry, information was shared regarding the education export sector.

The ministry highlighted that it supports various activities conducted by sector stakeholders to access international markets, including advertising, promotion and marketing efforts abroad, participation in overseas fairs and delegations, trademark registration and protection, and membership in international organizations.

It emphasized that since 2012, significant contributions have been made to raise awareness about service exports in the education sector.

The statement pointed out that, with policies implemented by the government under the coordination of the Council of Higher Education and the Ministry of National Education, Türkiye is now among the top 10 countries globally in terms of attracting international students. It reiterated that the country’s share of global international student mobility rose from 2.9% in 2020 to 3.5%, according to current data.

The ministry also noted that in order to promote Türkiye's education sector abroad, five national participation fair organizations were held last year under the “Study in Türkiye” brand with the participation of universities in Kazakhstan, the United States, France, Iraq and Germany. Additionally, a total of seven brands operating in the education sector were supported under the Turquality Program last year.

The ministry stated that the financial support provided to the education services sector doubled last year compared to the previous year, reaching TL 162.7 billion ($4.19 billion).

“Our education service exports increased fifteenfold compared to 2012, reaching $2.865 billion in 2024. In terms of the number of students studying in our country, while approximately 5,000 international students were enrolled in 2002 and 31,170 in 2012, this number rose to 337,119 in the 2024–2025 academic year," the statement said.

"Moreover, while students from 154 countries came to Türkiye in 2012, this number has increased to 180 countries by the 2024–2025 academic year. As the Ministry of Trade, we will continue our meetings and workshops in 2025 to further advance exports in the education sector and will continue to effectively use our support mechanisms together with our stakeholders,” the minister added.