Experts consider Türkiye's place among the top 10 countries with the highest cigarette consumption a serious public health concern. They specifically warn that the growing cigarette addiction among children could lead to much larger problems in the future.

The rapid increase in smoking rates and the associated diseases are becoming a major threat to public health, causing ongoing concern among experts. Professor Mehmet Bayram, a lung disease specialist at Medipol Mega University Hospital, pointed out that cigarette smoke enters the lungs through the respiratory tract and spreads to almost every part of the body via the bloodstream.

He emphasized that smoking causes many diseases, especially cancer and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“Cigarette smoke enters the lungs through the respiratory system, and through the blood circulation, it spreads to other parts of the body,” said Dr. Bayram. “Therefore, the first target is the lungs, where it can cause more than 100 diseases, including cancer, COPD and chronic bronchitis.” He added that smoking can damage nearly all organs in the body, leading to various cancers such as bladder, kidney and intestinal cancers, as well as cardiovascular diseases. "The damage caused by smoking to the lungs or the body is a well-known issue," he said.

Dr. Bayram also pointed to the alarming decline in the age at which children start smoking, noting that it has now dropped to 12-13 years old. “In countries like the U.K., after 2009, there have been proposals to ban cigarette sales for life to anyone born after that year,” he explained, suggesting that similar measures could be implemented in Türkiye.

He stressed that one of the most critical priorities in the fight against smoking should be preventing children from starting. “Unfortunately, the starting age for smoking has dropped to 12-13, and at this age, since children’s bodies, especially their lungs and other organs, are not fully developed, smoking causes damage to the whole body, which can lead to more severe problems at an earlier age.” Dr. Bayram highlighted that Türkiye must return to a more determined approach in the fight against smoking.

“The most important thing is not to start smoking in the first place,” he said. “Once someone starts smoking, quitting requires significant effort and struggle. Of course, it is possible to quit; serious successes have been achieved in this area. However, not starting in the first place is a much more important strategy to protect future generations.”

Dr. Bayram also pointed out that hookah use has become just as harmful as regular cigarettes. “When I ask patients if they smoke, I often hear, ‘No, I don’t smoke, I only use hookah,’” he said. He explained that this belief stems from the mistaken perception that hookah is less harmful than regular cigarettes.

He mentioned that, recently, hookah use has extended into homes, which was not the case in the past when it was mostly consumed occasionally outside the house. “However, hookah is not innocent; it is just as harmful as regular cigarettes,” he emphasized.

He also addressed the issue of electronic cigarettes, which, despite being banned in Türkiye, remain accessible through some online platforms and markets. “Electronic cigarettes are just as harmful as regular cigarettes; they can lead to serious health problems even sooner,” he said. He called for stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to prevent their sale and distribution.

Dr. Bayram also explained that psychological dependence is the most challenging part of smoking addiction. “We consider not smoking for a year to be a successful ‘quit’ because addiction involves both physical and psychological components,” he said.

“Physical dependence refers to nicotine addiction, which leads to symptoms such as irritability, shaking hands, dry mouth, and emotional discomfort,” Dr. Bayram said. “These symptoms can fade relatively quickly, within a month or two. However, the real challenge lies in psychological dependence.”

He added, “People may stop smoking for a month or two but still experience the psychological craving for cigarettes, especially in social situations like drinking tea, socializing, or attending events.”

Dr. Bayram explained that breaking these habits takes longer, with emotional cravings sometimes lasting up to two years; he concluded, “The idea that ‘I cannot quit smoking’ is completely wrong. Anyone can quit if they truly want to, as long as they take the first step.”