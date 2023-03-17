The 108th anniversary of Türkiye's naval victory on the Gallipoli peninsula at the start of World War I will be commemorated this Saturday with the traditional ceremony at the Martyrs' Monument, overlooking the Dardanelles strait – a symbol of Ottoman resilience against the Allies during the war.

The preparations initiated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate on the occasion of March 18 Martyrs' Day and the anniversary of the Çanakkale naval victory are almost complete.

At the same ceremony, the reopening of Seddülbahir Fortress is set to take place on the occasion of the anniversary, Ismail Kaşdemir, the head of the historical site, said during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) earlier this week.

Kaşdemir confirmed that the final preparations were made for the ceremonies to be held on March 18, adding that this year’s celebration carries monumental meaning as this year also marks the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic.

“We know very well that the concept of our republic emerged in Çanakkale, and the paths to our republic and our War of Independence began in Çanakkale. Therefore, we can claim that the foundations of our republic were laid in Çanakkale. That's why this year's ceremonies are more important, and we will mark (them) with great enthusiasm,” Kaşdemir said.

Pointing out that the directorate of the historical area carried out significant renovations, including maintenance of the martyr monument, Kaşdemir said that visitors will be able to feel the spirit of Çanakkale and observe it from different perspectives.

The restoration and landscaping work at Seddülbahir Fortress, initiated in June 2015 by the Presidency of Gallipoli Historical Sites to revive the ruined fort, have been completed noted Kaşdemir, adding that the structure will serve as a living museum like the other veteran fortresses, Bigalı and Kilitbahir.

Seddülbahir is one of the three fortresses on the peninsula, built during the reign of Sultan Mehmet IV to defend the entrance of the Dardanelles and is set to reopen on March 18, with the expected participation of the country's highest officials.

March 18 marks the day when the Allied forces charging via the sea were defeated in 1915 by the resilience of outnumbered Ottoman troops who faced modern naval vessels with primitive artillery. The battle, although catastrophic for the Turkish side, ultimately made history as the last great victory of the ailing empire and in a way, the first step toward the birth of another country – the Turkish republic.