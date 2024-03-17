Public residences planned for earthquake-affected regions in Türkiye are set to prioritize landscaping designs that incorporate expansive green spaces. This strategy aims to create a tranquil and rejuvenating environment for survivors, aiding in their recovery and fostering a sense of confidence and resilience.

According to the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry, the landscaping of housing projects in earthquake-prone areas will focus on integrating calming and serene green design techniques. By leveraging open green spaces, authorities aim to mitigate feelings of fear, anxiety and tension among earthquake victims.

Green areas designated within earthquake-prone cities will be carefully chosen based on natural topography and transportation accessibility, serving as crucial locations for emergency gathering and temporary shelter during disasters.

Furthermore, the design of these green spaces will encompass considerations for post-disaster necessities such as shelter, food, water, energy, and waste management infrastructure, spanning from the neighborhood to the city level.

The action plan underscores the importance of holistic planning, ensuring that ecological, economic, aesthetic, functional, and socio-psychological aspects are all taken into account in the selection of plant species for urban green areas. Each province will prioritize the use of natural plant species that not only withstand global climate changes but also reflect the unique identity of urban environments while boasting high carbon storage potential.

Instead of high water-consuming grass species, plants that consume less water, are environmentally friendly and require less fertilizer will be selected for planting in green areas, and efforts will be made to develop designs that ensure the reuse of rainwater in implementation projects.

The plan targets an increase in permeable surfaces to counteract the negative effects of climate change and the sudden, high-intensity rainfall that has been occurring in recent years.

Landscaping implementation projects will be made mandatory along with building projects in municipal building permit processes, while zoning plans will seek a balanced distribution of green areas in terms of size and accessibility.

Microclimate data will be collected at air quality monitoring sites and urban settlements to prepare the "Climate Atlas and Thermal Comfort Map.”