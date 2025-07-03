Four patients and seven companions evacuated from Gaza arrived in Türkiye for treatment on Thursday.

Following Israel’s attacks on Gaza, four injured Palestinians who could no longer continue their treatment were evacuated from Gaza to Jordan and then flown to Türkiye along with seven accompanying family members.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying the patients and their companions departed from Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, landing first at Istanbul Airport. Later, the group was transferred to Ankara Esenboğa Airport.

Upon arrival, ambulances waiting at the airport transported the patients and companions to Etlik City Hospital for further medical care.

Among those brought for treatment were TRT Arabi cameraman Sami Mohammed Abdullah Shehada, who was injured by Israeli tank fire and had his right leg amputated, and reporter Sami Fuad Mahmoud Barhoom, who was wounded when an armed Israeli drone attacked TRT’s press vehicle.

The attack that injured Barhoom struck TRT’s press vehicle with five bullets.

Türkiye consistently demonstrates strong support for Gaza through humanitarian aid, medical assistance and diplomatic efforts. It provides critical supplies and facilitates medical evacuations for injured Palestinians.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the hospital where he is being treated, TRT Arabi cameraman Shehada said they were filming far from the Israeli army when they were attacked. He said his leg was severed in the attack.

"But I was conscious. I saw that my leg was cut off and dragged myself out of the dangerous area. I was losing a lot of blood. I took off my belt and tied it around the wound," he said.

He added: "I thank the Turkish government; they worked very hard to bring us here. They saved us from death. There are more than 100,000 injured people there currently waiting for treatment. Many are in critical condition. The health system in Gaza is in very bad shape. Journalists, health workers, and doctors are especially targeted by Israel."

Reporter Barhoom, who was wounded when an armed drone attacked TRT's press vehicle, said that immediately after the attack, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and TRT Arabi made many efforts to bring them to Türkiye.

He noted that Türkiye also held talks with the World Health Organization during this process. "I feel both sadness and happiness here. My sadness comes from leaving my friends in the middle of the massacre. But I am happy because after one and a half years, thanks to Turkish efforts, I will reunite with my family," he said.

Barhoom said he will continue his work after treatment. "We did not come here for tourism. Our work will continue outside Gaza as well. We want all international media organizations to be allowed into Gaza. Since the beginning of the war, Israel has not allowed any foreign press inside," he added.