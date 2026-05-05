The number of active “.tr” domain names in Türkiye has reached around 1.3 million as of the end of 2025, according to data from the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

The increase follows the launch of the TR Network Information System (TRABIS) system in 2022, which manages domain name registrations and allocations across the country. Before TRABIS was introduced, Türkiye had approximately 460,000 active domain names, highlighting significant growth in a short period.

The largest share of registrations belongs to “com.tr” domains, followed by “.tr,” “org.tr,” and “net.tr.” There are also specialized domain extensions such as “.web,” “.av,” “.bel,” and “.edu,” which are used by different professional groups and institutions.

Most of the websites using “.tr” domain names are hosted in Türkiye, accounting for more than 80% of the total. Smaller shares are hosted abroad, particularly in Germany, the U.S. and several European countries.

Domain names are generally allocated under a “first come, first served” system. However, priority is given to public institutions and organizations with significant public ownership for certain categories. Some domains, including “gov.tr,” “edu.tr,” “tsk.tr,” “bel.tr,” and “k12.tr,” are provided free of charge.

BTK says TRABIS has improved transparency and efficiency in domain name management while expanding access for users.

A dispute resolution mechanism is also in place to address conflicts related to domain names. The system allows disagreements over registration, use or rights violations to be resolved more quickly without the need for court proceedings, offering an alternative legal pathway for users.