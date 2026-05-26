Türkiye is experiencing a favorable, balanced and high-yield agricultural season as of April, with rainfall during the first seven months of the 2026 water year reaching its highest level in 66 years, according to data compiled from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Climate and irrigation monitoring statistics for April prepared by the ministry's Agriculture Reform Directorate General showed that average rainfall across Türkiye reached 86.5 millimeters during the month.

The long-term April average stands at 57.5 millimeters, while rainfall in April last year was measured at 72.7 millimeters. Rainfall this April increased by 50% compared to seasonal norms and by more than 19% compared to the same month a year earlier.

As a result, rainfall during the seven-month period covering the 2026 water year, from Oct. 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026, exceeded both long-term averages and last year's levels.

Türkiye recorded an average of 555.3 millimeters of rainfall during the 2026 water year period, representing a 29% increase over seasonal norms and a 72% rise compared with the previous year. Nationwide water-year rainfall reached its highest level in the last 66 years during the seven-month period.

Temperatures remained close to seasonal averages and in some areas slightly below normal, creating no adverse conditions for agricultural production. The absence of extreme temperatures or sudden fluctuations provided a balanced environment for crop development.

The significant increase in rainfall compared with last year also improved water resources and soil moisture levels. While drought risks have largely disappeared, localized problems linked to excessive rainfall, including flooding, water accumulation and disease risks, emerged in some areas.

Regional assessments indicate that cereal crop development in the Marmara region is progressing normally and healthily. With April rainfall remaining sufficient and above average, no drought risk has emerged. The region is experiencing a balanced production season without water stress, and agricultural activities are continuing as planned.

In the Aegean region, rainfall has been sufficient and in some locations even abundant. While the overall production season remains favorable, some areas face a limited risk of yield losses due to excess water.

In the Mediterranean region, cereal crops have reached advanced growth stages. Adequate rainfall has eliminated drought concerns and supported a positive production outlook.

Central Anatolia is experiencing uniform and healthy crop development. Overall, the region is undergoing a stable production season with strong yield potential and no major agricultural problems.

In the Black Sea region, products such as hazelnuts and tea are in active growth periods, while preventive measures are being taken against diseases in some areas. Agricultural production continues positively and without significant disruptions.

In eastern Türkiye, snow cover in certain areas has slowed crop development while also providing protection and an important source of water for plants. The region is benefiting from favorable water conditions, and agricultural production is expected to improve further as snowmelt continues.

In southeastern Türkiye, excessive rainfall has caused localized problems in Adıyaman and Mardin, including waterlogging, crop yellowing, fungal diseases and nutrient deficiencies. Officials noted that the primary agricultural challenge in the region is no longer drought but problems associated with excess water.

According to water-year data covering the October-April period, rainfall across Türkiye exceeded both seasonal averages and last year's levels, reaching some of the highest levels recorded in recent decades.

The wetter conditions point to a productive and moisture-rich agricultural season, while all river basins recorded increases in rainfall. Reservoir occupancy rates, which stood at 48.8% in April 2025, rose to 72.8% during the same period this year as precipitation increased, creating a positive outlook for the country's water reserves.

Across all regions, cereal crop development continues normally and healthily. As of April, the 2025-2026 agricultural season is characterized by favorable conditions, balanced growth and strong yield potential throughout Türkiye.