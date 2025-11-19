Across Türkiye, October rainfall nearly doubled compared to the same period last year.

According to data compiled from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change’s General Directorate of Meteorology’s October 2025 Spatial Rainfall Report, nationwide rainfall in October exceeded the long-term average by 8% and was approximately 100% higher than October of the previous year.

The long-term average rainfall for October, recorded during 1991-2020, stands at 49.4 kilograms per square meter (10.12 pounds per square foot). In contrast, October 2024 saw 26.8 kilograms per square meter, while last month’s rainfall reached 53.5 kilograms per square meter.

Rainfall in October showed increases exceeding 100% in areas around Çanakkale, Balıkesir, Manisa, Izmir, Muğla, Bolu, Düzce, Zonguldak, Samsun and Amasya. Conversely, regions including Konya, Karaman, Niğde, Kayseri, Nevşehir, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Elazığ, Şanlıurfa, Mardin, Batman and Şırnak experienced decreases exceeding 60%, with southern Şanlıurfa seeing reductions as high as 80%.

Regionally, the Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea regions received rainfall above their respective norms, while the central, eastern and southeastern Anatolia regions recorded below-average precipitation for October.

Southeastern Anatolia recorded the most significant decrease in rainfall with a 45% drop compared to normal levels, whereas the Aegean region experienced the highest increase at 51%.

In the Aegean and Marmara regions, October rainfall was the highest recorded in the last decade, with 12 and 10 years, respectively.

Among provinces, Zonguldak received the highest total rainfall with 196.5 kilograms per square meter, while Mardin recorded the lowest with 19.4 kilograms per square meter.

Izmir saw the greatest increase in rainfall, exceeding its normal levels by more than 100%, whereas Mardin experienced the largest decrease at 62%.

In October, several provinces recorded their highest rainfall levels in the past decade. Amasya, Izmir, Kocaeli, and Samsun each received 15 kilograms per square meter. Manisa and Muğla saw 14 kilograms, while Düzce, Kütahya, and Sakarya had 12. Burdur recorded 11 kilograms, and Aydın, Balıkesir, Bilecik, Bolu, Bursa, Çanakkale, Edirne, Eskişehir, and Yalova also experienced their highest rainfall in the last 10 years.

The average number of rainy days in October, based on the 1991-2020 average, is 7.9 days. This year, the nationwide average increased to 9.8 days.

Rainy days ranged from 15 to 20 days in Istanbul, Kocaeli, Yalova, Bursa, Balıkesir, the western, central and eastern Black Sea coastal areas and northern Mersin. In contrast, regions such as Antalya, Karaman, western Mersin, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Elazığ, Hakkari and southeastern Anatolia recorded three to five rainy days.