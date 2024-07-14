Some 17,343 earthquakes occurred in Türkiye during the first six months of 2024, according to data shared by disaster management specialist Bülent Özmen, an associate professor from Gazi University's Faculty of Engineering, Department of Civil Engineering.

Özmen evaluated the earthquake data for the first half of the year during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA). He noted that Türkiye harbors nearly a thousand active faults capable of generating earthquakes and ranks high among countries with high seismic activity.

He also mentioned that earthquakes occurring in Türkiye and its vicinity are monitored day and night through 1,145 earthquake observation stations operated by the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). The information is recorded and then made available to users.

Özmen emphasized that earthquake occurrences, magnitudes, locations, depths, latitudes and longitudes are determined and shared with the public. The data is analyzed using statistical methods to predict the possible magnitude of future earthquakes and identify regions where they may occur.

These efforts contribute to effectively managing earthquake risks in Türkiye, ensuring that all necessary measures are taken in a more structured and efficient manner.

He further shared earthquake statistics for the year, noting that from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2024, Türkiye experienced a total of 17,343 earthquakes, including 94 with magnitudes between 4.0 and 4.9, and five earthquakes with magnitudes between 5.0 and 5.9.

The specialist also pointed out that the highest frequency of earthquakes occurred in January and February, with Türkiye experiencing an average of 95 earthquakes per day during this period. These earthquakes resulted in one fatality and seven injuries.

He identified the largest earthquake during the first half of the year as the Sulusaray-Tokat earthquake on April 18, measuring 5.6 in magnitude. This earthquake caused injuries to five people in Tokat and significant damage to 20 houses, two minarets and 283 buildings. Yozgat also experienced damage with one collapsed building and 169 buildings affected.

Evaluating the earthquakes by province, Dr. Özmen noted that Malatya experienced the highest number of earthquakes in the first half of 2024, with 3,078, followed by Kahramanmaraş with 2,599, Muğla with 1,153, İzmir with 1,000, Adıyaman with 814 and Çanakkale with 645.

Özmen also recalled earthquake summits held in 2003-2004 under the Ministry of Public Works and Settlement, and last year under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, emphasizing the need for new strategies to reduce earthquake risks.

He highlighted the importance of revisiting these strategies to address current issues and solutions, suggesting updates to law No. 7269 enacted in 1959, known as the "General Measures to be Taken in Case of Disasters Affecting Public Life," to better align with contemporary disaster risk reduction efforts.