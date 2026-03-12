Last month, Türkiye experienced its third-warmest February in the past 56 years, with average temperatures reaching 7.6 degrees Celsius (45.68 Degrees Fahrenheit), 3.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991-2020 seasonal norm of 4.1 degrees, according to data from the General Directorate of Meteorology under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

The unusually warm February follows similar above-normal temperatures recorded in 2016 and 2024, highlighting a continuing trend of higher winter temperatures across the country. While some areas experienced temperatures close to seasonal averages, most of Türkiye recorded above-average readings.

February’s extremes included the lowest temperature of minus 22.4 degrees Celsius in Ardahan and the highest of 28.6 degrees in Bartın, reflecting significant regional variations.

In the Marmara region, temperatures near seasonal norms were observed in Uzunköprü, Ipsala, Şile, Bandırma, Kırklareli and Malkara, while other parts of the region were warmer. The coldest reading was minus 2.6 degrees in Lüleburgaz, Kırklareli, and the warmest was 26.7 degrees in Yalova.

The Aegean region saw near-normal temperatures in Akhisar and Uşak, with other areas recording above-average warmth. The lowest temperature was minus 4.2 degrees in Uşak, and the highest was 25.2 degrees in Salihli, Manisa.

In the Mediterranean region, Korkuteli and Acıpayam experienced near-normal conditions, while most other areas were warmer. The coldest temperature was minus 8.9 degrees in Göksun, Kahramanmaraş, and the highest was 25.2 degrees in Dörtyol, Hatay.

The central Anatolia region recorded above-average temperatures across the board, with a low of minus 10.3 degrees in Kangal, Sivas, and a high of 23.4 degrees in Ereğli, Konya.

In the Black Sea region, temperatures near seasonal norms were observed in Kızılcahamam, with other areas above average. The lowest temperature was minus 9.7 degrees in Bayburt, and the highest was 28.6 degrees in Bartın.

The eastern Anatolia region recorded near-normal temperatures around Tunceli, while the rest of the region was above average. The lowest temperature was minus 22.4 degrees in Ardahan, and the highest was 17.5 degrees in Iğdır.

Finally, the southeastern Anatolia region recorded above-average temperatures across all areas, ranging from minus 2.3 degrees in Diyarbakır to 22.7 degrees in Cizre, Şırnak.