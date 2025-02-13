In Türkiye, the average temperature for January this year was 5.5 degrees Celsius (41.9 degrees Fahrenheit), 2.6 degrees Celsius higher than the seasonal average, making it the third-warmest January in the last 55 years.

Data from the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change's General Directorate of Meteorology shows that the average temperature in January in Türkiye between 1991-2020 was 2.9 degrees Celsius.

During the month, temperatures were below the seasonal average in Hınıs, while they were around the seasonal average in Antakya, Zara, Kangal, Rize, Artvin, Karabük, Amasya, Tokat, Bayburt, Boyabat, Osmancık, Kızılcahamam, Ispir, Oltu, Zile, the general eastern Anatolia region, Diyarbakır, Batman and Birecik. In other regions, the temperatures were above the seasonal averages.

The lowest temperature in January was recorded at minus 28.5 degrees Celsius in Ardahan, while the highest temperature reached 24.1 degrees Celsius in Inebolu, Kastamonu.

Temperature by regions

In the Marmara region, the average temperature for January was 8.4 degrees Celsius, above the seasonal average. The lowest temperature in the region was minus 3 degrees Celsius in Uzunköprü, Edirne, while the highest temperature was 21.2 degrees Celsius in Sakarya.

In the Aegean region, the average temperature for January was 9.7 degrees Celsius, above the seasonal average. The lowest temperature was minus 5.5 degrees Celsius in Tavşanlı, Kütahya and the highest temperature was 21.7 degrees Celsius in Marmaris and Milas, Muğla.

In the Mediterranean region, the average temperature was near the seasonal norms in the Antakya area, while in other parts of the region, it was above the seasonal averages. The lowest temperature was minus 9 degrees Celsius in Göksun, Kahramanmaraş and the highest temperature was 23 degrees Celsius in Dalaman, Muğla.

In the central Anatolia region, the average temperature for January was 3 degrees Celsius. The temperature was around the seasonal average in the Zara and Kangal areas, while it was above the seasonal norms in other parts of the region. The lowest temperature was minus 16 degrees Celsius in Kangal, and the highest temperature was 17.3 degrees Celsius in Akşehir.

In the Black Sea region, the temperature was near the seasonal average in Rize, Artvin, Karabük, Amasya, Tokat, Bayburt, Boyabat, Osmancık, Kızılcahamam, Ispir, Oltu and Zile areas. In other parts of the region, temperatures were above the seasonal averages. The lowest temperature in the region was minus 15.4 degrees Celsius in Bayburt, and the highest temperature was 24.1 degrees Celsius in Inebolu.

In the eastern Anatolia region, the average temperature was below the seasonal norms in Hınıs, while it was above the seasonal norms in Bingöl, Hakkari, Arapgir, Sarız, Ergani and Yüksekova. The lowest temperature was recorded at minus 28.5 degrees Celsius in Ardahan, while the highest temperature was 14 degrees Celsius in Ergani.

In the southeastern Anatolia region, the average temperature for January was 7 degrees Celsius. In Diyarbakır, Batman and Birecik, temperatures were above the seasonal norms, while in other parts of the region, the temperatures were above the seasonal averages as well. The lowest temperature was minus 6.2 degrees Celsius in Diyarbakır and Batman and the highest temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius in Cizre.