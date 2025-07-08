Türkiye has made remarkable strides in expanding and improving its forest resources, with forest assets increasing by 92% over recent decades. According to Ismail Belen, chair of the United Nations Forest Forum (UNFF) and a senior forest engineer, Türkiye’s forest volume grew from 935 million cubic meters to 1.8 billion cubic meters, signaling significant growth and enhanced forest quality.

In his remarks on the 2024 “State of the World’s Forests” report published by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Belen highlighted both global and national forestry trends. He noted that the world’s total forest area covers roughly 4 billion hectares, about 31% of the planet’s land surface, but faces increasing pressures.

Forests in tropical, boreal and temperate zones are especially vulnerable to intensified wildfires, pest infestations and overexploitation, which cause losses in both forest area and quality, resulting in secondary forests and fragmented ecosystems.

The report draws attention to alarming wildfire data. In 2023 alone, wildfires released 6,687 megatons of carbon dioxide, double the annual fossil fuel emissions of the European Union. Belen underscored that climate change is driving an increase in the frequency and severity of fires worldwide.

Droughts, extreme heat and improper land management practices amplify fire risks, with an average of 340 million to 370 million hectares affected annually, including 67 million hectares of forested land.

Over the past decade, wildfires have grown by an average of 5.4% per year globally, with projections suggesting that, if trends continue, fire-affected areas could increase by 50% by the end of the century. The smoke from these fires travels thousands of kilometers, causing air pollution and respiratory illnesses far beyond the fire zones.

Within this challenging global context, Türkiye’s forest policies stand out as exemplary. Since 1973, the country has expanded its forest area from 20.2 million hectares to 23.4 million hectares in 2024. The share of productive forests increased from 44% to 59% in the same period, while forest volume nearly doubled, indicating not only growth in forest size but also in forest health and quality.

Despite positive national progress, the global picture remains concerning. Since the 1970s, the world has experienced a net loss in forest area, with approximately 420 million hectares converted to other land uses between 1990 and 2020. Encouragingly, the annual net loss rate has decreased from 15.8 million hectares in the 1990s to 4.7 million hectares in the 2010s.

This decline is attributed partly to reforestation and rehabilitation efforts in countries like China, India and Türkiye, which have contributed positively to the global forest balance. Still, net forest loss continues worldwide.

Türkiye’s international standing reflects these efforts: The country rose from 46th to 27th place among nations, increasing forest cover between 2015 and 2020. Türkiye ranked first in Europe and fourth globally in afforestation efforts during the same period.

In fire preparedness and response, Türkiye is recognized as a global leader. The country has reduced its average fire intervention time to 15 minutes, with plans to cut this to 12 minutes. Firefighting efforts involve nearly 25,000 personnel, around 100 helicopters and 30 airplanes.

Türkiye’s expertise is supported by 12 forestry faculties, 22,000 registered forest engineers and a robust institutional framework with over 200 years of history. The world-class fire training center in Antalya further enhances Türkiye’s capacity to manage and combat forest fires.

Belen emphasized the importance of sharing this knowledge internationally, stating, “Türkiye’s institutional capacity, experience and technology offer a model for the world in forest protection and wildfire management.”

The geographic distribution of forest fires is also shifting. Traditionally concentrated in the Mediterranean region, fires are increasingly affecting northern provinces like Trabzon and Artvin, and cities such as Karabük, Kastamonu, Bilecik and Kocaeli. This northward movement, mirrored in regions like Canada, Siberia and Scandinavia, is largely driven by climate change. Northern forestry institutions are less experienced in wildfire management compared to Mediterranean countries, which have long adapted to fire risks.

Belen pointed out that forest management practices significantly impact fire risks. Healthy forests require scientifically informed thinning, maintenance, and regeneration; neglecting such practices leads to weakened, vulnerable forests prone to fires.

Highlighting wood’s environmental benefits, Belen noted that timber is one of the most sustainable building materials, emitting up to 30 times less carbon than steel or cement. It is also a renewable, local resource that reduces dependency on imports and supports the green economy.

Türkiye’s General Directorate of Forestry has launched many initiatives promoting wood use, alongside efforts to involve communities in fire prevention. Volunteer training programs include forest villagers, students and NGOs, reflecting a shared societal commitment to protecting forests. “Forests belong not only to the state but to all of society,” Belen affirmed.

As climate change continues to escalate fire risks worldwide, Türkiye’s achievements in forest growth, fire preparedness and sustainable management offer critical lessons and hope for global forestry efforts.