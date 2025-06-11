Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 44 people lost their lives in 3,913 traffic accidents during the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha holiday.

Sharing a statement on social media regarding traffic accidents across the country during the holiday, Yerlikaya said, “During the Eid al-Adha holiday, 3,913 traffic accidents occurred. Unfortunately, 44 of our citizens lost their lives at the scene of these accidents, and 6,370 were injured.”

Yerlikaya noted that the 44 people who lost their lives were involved in 54 different traffic violations. “Of these, 48.1% were speeding violations, 18.5% were lane discipline violations, 14.9% were right-of-way violations, 3.7% were related to turning rules, 1.8% were rear-end collisions and 13% were other violations,” he said.

He added that 18 of the fatalities occurred within residential areas, and 26% occurred outside residential zones.

Yerlikaya emphasized that fatal traffic accidents were significantly fewer on highways where radar enforcement was implemented at 30-35 kilometer (18.6-21.7 mile) intervals. “On highways with a speed limit of 140 km/h, there were zero fatalities, thank God. On highways with a 130 km/h limit, unfortunately, two citizens died. In areas with less frequent radar enforcement and speed limits between 50 and 80 km/h, we lost 22 citizens; and in areas with speed limits between 90 and 110 km/h, 20 citizens died. Among the 44 fatalities, 14 were motorcycle drivers or passengers.”

He also mentioned a deadly accident in Türkiye’s western Izmir province, where five people died. “It was determined that the driver's license had been temporarily revoked due to three previous offenses for driving under the influence,” he said.

Minister Yerlikaya stated that each fatal accident during the Eid holiday is being individually investigated and that details will be shared with the public.

He stressed that the Ministry of Interior worked to maximize road safety from May 30 to June 11 under the motto “Let the road end in celebration.” Their goal, he said, is to prevent the loss of even a single life in traffic accidents.

According to Yerlikaya, 68,829 police and gendarmerie officers were on duty for traffic inspections across Türkiye. During this time, 1,485 mobile radar units carried out speed checks day and night, and 6,339 hours of aerial inspections were conducted using drones and helicopters. Additionally, 3,000 undercover passengers inspected intercity buses. On average, 500,704 vehicles were inspected face-to-face daily. Each day, an average of 15,153 vehicles were fined for speeding – 2,688 on highways and 12,465 on other roads.

He also announced the formation of a joint committee with the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure to review road warning signs. “Warning signs that reduce travel speed will be reassessed,” he added.

“Our aim in traffic inspections, road checks and radar applications is not to issue fines, but to prevent the loss of even one life,” Yerlikaya emphasized. “Every life lost in traffic is a child left orphaned, a mother’s heart broken.”

He thanked citizens who obey traffic rules and praised the police and gendarmerie for their tireless efforts during the holiday, along with the governors and district governors who managed the process on the ground.

Yerlikaya concluded by offering condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.