The number of social media users in Türkiye has reached 58.5 million, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced on Thursday.

Uraloğlu made a statement regarding the social media usage data in the Digital 2025 Türkiye Report, prepared by We Are Social and Meltwater.

According to the report, Uraloğlu stated that the number of internet users in Türkiye is 77.3 million and that "the number of social media users has increased by 1.7% in the past year, reaching 58.5 million."

Uraloğlu pointed out that 46.6% of the users are women, while 53.4% are men.

He highlighted that internet users spend an average of seven hours and 13 minutes daily online, noting, "Users spend an average of two hours and 43 minutes daily on social media and use an average of 7.6 social media platforms per month."

Uraloğlu reported that users follow their friends, family, acquaintances and products they want to buy the most on social media.

He emphasized that social media users primarily use platforms for reading news, communicating with friends and family and passing time, adding the following: "In Türkiye, the platform with the most users is Instagram, with 58.4 million users. Following Instagram, YouTube has 57.5 million users, and TikTok has 40.2 million users. Facebook has 34.8 million users, while 19.7 million people use the X platform. Compared to 2024, the number of Instagram users has increased by 8.5%, TikTok by 2.9%, Facebook by 1.3%, and X by 1%. There was no percentage change in the number of YouTube users."

He added: "Additionally, internet users spend the most time on Instagram, with an average of 32 hours and 36 minutes per month. This duration is 26 hours and 26 minutes on TikTok and 23 hours and 31 minutes on YouTube. On Facebook, users spend nine hours and 45 minutes, while on X, users spend five hours and four minutes."