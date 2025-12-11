Türkiye’s hydrological landscape showed significant stress in November as nationwide precipitation fell well below both historical norms and last year’s levels, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology’s 2025 November Area-Based Precipitation Report. The data highlights broad-based declines across all regions, with variability that underscores intensifying climate pressures.

Western Türkiye exhibited a mixed precipitation profile. Southern Çanakkale and the western districts of Balıkesir stood out as rare areas where rainfall exceeded long-term averages by more than 40%. These gains, however, were not indicative of a wider trend.

Overall, western provinces, including Edirne, Kırklareli, Tekirdağ, Bursa and Izmir, posted rainfall volumes far below climatological norms. Rainy-day counts ranged between 10 and 15 in coastal and near-coastal provinces, mitigating impacts but not reversing the year-on-year decline.

Across central Türkiye, rainfall predominantly trailed historical averages. The most notable exception was Sivas, which recorded its highest November precipitation in 13 years and saw increases exceeding 40% in some surrounding areas.

Despite this localized improvement, the broader central corridor, including Ankara, Konya, Eskişehir and Kırıkkale, remained significantly drier than normal.

Northern Türkiye witnessed the most severe declines. The Black Sea region experienced a 59% reduction relative to long-term norms, the steepest drop reported nationwide. This November marked the region’s driest in 15 years.

Rize, historically one of Türkiye’s wettest cities, recorded only 10.4 kilograms (22.9 pounds) of precipitation per square meter, compared to its long-term average of 178.9 kilograms. Artvin and Rize both logged their lowest November rainfall in 65 years, while Artvin posted a dramatic 97% deficit, the largest deviation in Türkiye.

Southern Türkiye, encompassing the Mediterranean basin, recorded its lowest November precipitation levels in the last 10 years. Osmaniye registered among the country’s steepest losses, with rainfall plunging more than 80% relative to normal.

Coastal provinces such as Antalya reported 10-15 rainy days, yet total precipitation remained substantially below average due to prolonged dry spells between rainfall events.

Eastern and southeastern Türkiye experienced some of the country’s most acute precipitation deficits. Gaziantep and Kilis recorded more than 80% declines relative to their norms. Iğdır logged the lowest rainfall nationwide, underscoring the scale of regional aridity.

In contrast, Hakkari was one of the few eastern provinces that finished the month above its long-term average, although this single positive anomaly did not offset the region’s widespread shortfall.

Türkiye’s long-term November precipitation average stands at 58.3 kilograms per square meter. This year’s figure, 33.4 kilograms, represents a 43% decline relative to the norm and a 39% drop compared to last year.

The number of rainy days also fell materially, from an average of 8.4 days in 1991-2020 to just 5.2 days this November. In several eastern provinces, rainy days dropped to one, highlighting the depth of moisture scarcity.