Coast guard units caught 89 irregular migrants and rescued 52 others pushed back by Greece off the coast of Türkiye's Izmir province on Friday, a statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the teams reached two rubber boats off the coast of Urla and Çeşme districts, according to a statement on the Turkish Coast Guard Command's website. A total of 55 migrants were detained, including 16 children.

In a separate mission, 34 irregular migrants, including 15 children, were found in a boat off the coast of Seferihisar. Two people suspected of human smuggling were arrested.

Also, 52 migrants, including 17 children, who were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities, were rescued. They were sent to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further procedures.

Many boatloads of migrants attempt to make the dangerous sea crossing to reach the Greek islands from the Turkish coast, hoping to make their way to prosperous European Union countries eventually.

Others attempt to enter Greece by crossing a river that runs along the land border between the two countries.

While many make it to the EU, many others perish at sea or are pushed back by Greece into Turkish waters in violation of international law.