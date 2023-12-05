Türkiye has emerged as a prime destination for health tourism, particularly in the realm of hair transplantation, attracting global attention for its quality treatments and cost-effectiveness.

Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, a co-founder of a renowned hair transplantation center, detailed the process involved in bringing patients to Türkiye and overseeing their treatment and follow-up. One such patient, 27-year-old Nick Karvelishvili from Boston, U.S., recently visited Istanbul for a hair transplant and shared his experience.

Karvelishvili expressed: "I began experiencing hair loss a decade ago and after unsuccessful drug treatments. I was quoted $30,000 for two operations in my home country. After researching for two years, I found Türkiye to be a suitable option." He praised the warm welcome received in Istanbul, expressing his excitement about exploring the city further during his stay.

"The affordability of Türkiye was a deciding factor for me. Here, I receive top-quality service at prices three to four times cheaper than in America. A local clinic in the U.S. offered to perform only a frontal area transplant for $15,000, insisting on two operations totaling $30,000," Karvelishvili recounted.

Erdoğan highlighted the notable rise in international patients, particularly from America, attributing this shift not just to financial suitability but also to Türkiye's advanced expertise and qualifications in the field. "Post-pandemic, our patients from America have increased by 150%. They provide excellent feedback post-treatment," he stated.

He emphasized the clinic's crucial role in post-treatment patient follow-up, noting their comprehensive package programs that ensure patient ease and satisfaction. "What sets us apart is our meticulous patient follow-up even after they return home. We maintain regular communication, offer guidance, and ensure their well-being for up to 1.5 years," Erdoğan added.

"In America, hair transplantation costs vary from $7,000 to $15,000, while in Türkiye, it ranges from $4,000 to $10,000. Contrary to the misconception that patients only come from the Middle East, those seeking treatment hail from Europe and America, driven by a genuine desire for hair transplantation," Erdoğan clarified.