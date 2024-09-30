The protective roof covering the ancient city of Karkamış, located at the Türkiye-Syria border and one of the most important administrative centers of the ancient Hittites, has been completed. The ceremony marking the completion of the roof took place with the participation of World Ethnosport Confederation President Bilal Erdoğan.

Excavations at Karkamış, led by professor Nicolo Marchetti from Italy’s University of Bologna, continue alongside the efforts to protect the archaeological site. Without causing any harm to the area, the protective roof was successfully built to safeguard the historic ruins.

A ceremony was held at the Late Hittite Palace site to celebrate the completion of the structure, with attendees including Bilal Erdoğan, Gaziantep Metropolitan Mayor Fatma Şahin, Gaziantep Governor Kemal Çeber, excavation director Marchetti, MPs, officials, university rectors, academics and local citizens.

Bilal Erdoğan emphasized the significance of turning the area into a center of attraction, Erdoğan noted that the archaeological excavations need to proceed rapidly, stating: "The work at Karkamış is of great value in making this place a tourism hub. I thank everyone who has contributed. I have been following the work here for over 10 years."

He continued: "Nicolo, the head of the excavation, has always continued his work without being a burden to anyone. Karkamış has become a city of confidence. The historical richness right next to the border is just the tip of the iceberg. The excavations here may continue for many years, and what we see now is just the beginning."

"The Karkamış of the future will be much larger. It’s crucial to enhance the tourism appeal of both Gaziantep and Karkamış. Speeding up these archaeological efforts is essential, as unveiling sites like these also spark interest among our youth. My heartfelt thanks to everyone involved," Erdoğan stated.

Gaziantep Metropolitan Mayor Fatma Şahin shared her thoughts, stating that they continue to work toward making the region the capital of culture: "When we look at this place, we see it through the eyes of Evliya Çelebi. Karkamış is our past, it's where the 'Epic of Gilgamesh' was written."

"Every civilization has held on to the Euphrates. Karkamış is a strategic and fertile land. We are on the path to becoming the capital of culture. This is a team effort, and Karkamış has always stood behind us. There is an incredible future ahead for Karkamış. We have magnificent artifacts in our hands,” Şahin said.

Following the speeches, the ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening.