The Ministry of National Education (MEB) will organize “Green Homeland – My School Cares for the Future” activities in schools under the “Environment” theme designated for June, titled “Green Homeland: ÇevreFest’26.”

According to a statement from the ministry, within the scope of the “Green Homeland – My School Cares for the Future” activities implemented in the 2025–2026 academic year and applied in all schools, a wide range of events have been carried out with the aim of developing environmental awareness, climate consciousness and a culture of sustainable living among students.

More than 100,000 activities were held throughout the year on themes such as “seed, soil and clean air,” “disasters and resilience,” “forests,” “saving and consumption awareness,” “climate change,” “sustainability,” “water efficiency,” “zero waste,” “ecological agriculture and biodiversity.”

In these activities, many students across the country participated in more than one initiative, resulting in over 25 million participations. More than 1 million teachers and over 2.5 million parents also took part.

Throughout the academic year, in line with the June theme, “Green Homeland: ÇevreFest’26” events will be organized in all schools to raise public awareness on climate change, environmental protection and sustainability.

The implementation and management guide containing educational content, activities will be carried out across all 81 provinces, will be contributing especially to the process of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), which is planned to be held in Antalya in November.

During the 10-month thematic calendar, students - under the guidance of their teachers - will be encouraged to develop innovative solutions to environmental problems and support school-based environmental practices. Families, as well as students, may also participate in the “Green Homeland: ÇevreFest’26” activities, which are based on voluntary participation and aim to make school-based work visible.