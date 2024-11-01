In a significant development for cultural heritage preservation, Türkiye has successfully reclaimed a lamp dating from the fourth to seventh century A.D., along with seven ancient coins and a gold medallion, recently returned from Switzerland. This repatriation marks a notable achievement in Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to combat cultural property trafficking and preserve its rich historical legacy.

The artifacts were identified and seized by Swiss authorities during investigations into cultural property smuggling networks operating in Europe. According to reports, the investigation revealed a criminal syndicate that illicitly collected cultural artifacts from various Middle Eastern countries and trafficked them into European markets.

This network is comprised of illegal excavators, suppliers, brokers, restoration specialists, counterfeit producers, gallery owners and art dealers.

As part of their commitment to addressing cultural property crimes, Swiss authorities worked collaboratively with Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Following the seizure of the artifacts, experts from the Ministry examined the lamp, confirming its Turkish origin and the illegal manner in which it was exported.

A detailed report was then shared with Swiss officials, who have established bilateral agreements with Türkiye to address cultural property trafficking effectively.

In a separate investigation, the Swiss authorities also recovered seven coins and one gold medallion originating from the Byzantine period, dating from the fourth to the sixth century A.D., from various locations in Türkiye, including Istanbul, Balıkesir and Izmit. The combined efforts of the investigations culminated in the formal return of these invaluable cultural items to Türkiye.

The artifacts were officially handed over to representatives from Türkiye's Ministry of Culture and Tourism during a ceremony held at the Turkish Embassy in Switzerland. This event marks a significant milestone in Türkiye's ongoing mission to repatriate cultural heritage that has been unlawfully taken from its borders.

The Ministry officials expressed their gratitude for the successful return of the artifacts and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in combating cultural property trafficking. "The return of these artifacts is a testament to our commitment to preserving our cultural heritage," they stated. "We will continue to work with international partners to ensure that Türkiye's historical treasures are protected and returned to their rightful place."

Since 2002, Türkiye has made remarkable strides in the repatriation of stolen cultural artifacts, with over 12,164 items returned to their homeland. Notably, 7,846 of these artifacts were repatriated after 2018, demonstrating a significant increase in efforts to reclaim cultural heritage.

In 2024 alone, 45 artifacts have been returned to Türkiye, reflecting the nation’s ongoing dedication to cultural preservation and the importance of safeguarding its historical legacy for future generations.