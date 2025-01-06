Türkiye will be experiencing warm weather starting on Monday, Jan. 6 due to the warm air coming from Algeria.

Air temperatures across the country will rise, with Istanbul reaching 14 degrees Celsius (57.2 degrees Fahrenheit). However, the lodos wind will pick up on Tuesday, bringing potential mild discomfort, including headaches and weakness.

While warm weather is expected in most parts of the country, there will be some showers as a precursor to the heat wave. The latest weather forecasts from the General Directorate of Meteorology predict partly cloudy and very cloudy skies nationwide.

Rain is expected in the southern and eastern regions of the Marmara, including parts of the Aegean, Western Mediterranean, Eastern Mediterranean coasts, and parts of the central Black Sea coasts. These regions will see showers, with mixed rain and snow predicted in inland and high-altitude areas.

Strong precipitation is expected in specific areas, with heavy rain and snow in southeastern Türkiye, including Şırnak and Hakkari. In northeastern Türkiye, Rize and Artvin will experience similar weather conditions. In southern Türkiye, Antalya is expected to see heavy rain, while the southern districts of Çanakkale, western Balıkesir and northern districts of Izmir in western Türkiye will also experience strong showers.

Frost and freezing conditions are expected in the interior and eastern regions, with haze and fog in certain areas. A slight decrease in air temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius (5 to 9 degrees Fahrenheit) is anticipated in the northern, interior and southeastern parts of eastern Anatolia. However, no significant temperature changes are expected in the rest of the country.