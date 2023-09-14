Türkiye is facing an alarming drought crisis as the country experiences a significant decline in precipitation. According to the August 2023 Spatial Precipitation Report released by the General Directorate of Meteorology, the nation's precipitation has decreased by 57% when compared to the average of the last 33 years (1991-2021) and by a dire 60% compared to the previous year's August rainfall.

The report identifies the meteorological drought as a widespread issue, affecting nearly the entire Marmara and Black Sea regions, along with most other regions, with the classification of a "severe drought (emergency)."

The declining precipitation in August is attributed to factors linked to the ongoing climate crisis, which is increasingly felt worldwide due to the influence of the El Nino heat phenomenon and its consequences. In August 2023, Türkiye witnessed an average rainfall of only 6.4 millimeters compared to the August norm of 14.8 millimeters (1991-2021) and an even more significant 60% drop compared to August 2022's rainfall of 16.1 millimeters.

According to the report, some parts of Izmir, Aydın, Denizli, Muğla, Antalya and Mersin are categorized as "normal and above" average with no imminent drought risk. Similarly, areas such as Erzincan-Tunceli, Muş, Bitlis, Van, Siirt and their surroundings are also labeled as "normal and above," indicating a relatively lower drought risk.

The average number of rainy days in August across Türkiye dropped to 2.6 days, compared to the usual three days. The regions and provinces with the highest number of rainy days included the eastern Black Sea region, Erzincan, Erzurum, Kars, Ardahan, Ağrı and Iğdır, with five to 10 days of rain, and Trabzon and Rize with 10 to 15 days.

In a detailed breakdown of regional figures, Marmara's August precipitation of 5 millimeters represented a severe 74% drop from the norm of 19 millimeters and a 90% decrease from the previous year's 47.5 millimeters.

The Aegean region saw August rainfall of 4.1 millimeters, a 63% decrease from the average of 10.9 millimeters and an 86% decrease compared to August 2022's 29.2 millimeters.

Similarly, the Mediterranean region reported 5.8 millimeters of rainfall, marking a 26% decrease from the norm of 7.9 millimeters and a 36% decline from August 2022's 9.1 millimeters.

In central Anatolia, August precipitation measured 3.5 millimeters, representing a significant 66% decrease from the norm of 10.1 millimeters and last year's August rainfall of 10.3 millimeters.

The Black Sea region, known for its higher precipitation levels, also faced a crisis with 13.8 millimeters of August rainfall, marking a substantial 64% decrease from the norm of 38.5 millimeters and a 52% drop compared to August 2022's 28.8 millimeters.

Eastern Anatolia recorded 7.4 millimeters of August rainfall, marking a 31% decrease from the norm of 10.7 millimeters but more than a 100% increase compared to the previous year's 3.4 millimeters.

In southeastern Anatolia, August precipitation was 1.6 millimeters, a minor 3% decrease from the norm of 1.7 millimeters but a significant 78% increase from August 2022's 0.9 millimeters.