Last year, Türkiye experienced its highest temperature of 47.8 degrees Celsius (118.04 degrees Fahrenheit) in Şanlıurfa, southeastern Türkiye, while the lowest temperature was recorded at minus 34.3 degrees Celsius in Ardahan, northeastern Türkiye.

The General Directorate of Meteorology under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change announced Türkiye's meteorological records for 2024.

According to the data, the hottest day occurred on June 20, with 47.8 degrees Celsius recorded in the Ceylanpınar district of Şanlıurfa, while the coldest day was Feb. 29, when the temperature dropped to minus 34.3 degrees Celsius in the Göle district of Ardahan.

The highest daily rainfall was recorded on Feb. 13, with 297.7 kilograms per square meter in Antalya's Kepez district. The deepest snowpack of the year was measured on March 6, with 247 centimeters (97 inches) at Karabet Hill in Bahçesaray, Van.

The fastest wind speed last year was recorded on Dec. 28 in Trabzon, reaching 153.4 kph (95.3 mph).

Regarding sea temperatures, the highest recorded sea surface temperature was 32.9 degrees Celsius on Aug. 15 at the Karataş Fishing Shelter Main Breakwater Lighthouse Station in Adana. The lowest sea surface temperature was measured at 7 degrees Celsius on Jan. 22 at the Marmara Ereğlisi Fishing Shelter Breakwater Lighthouse Station.