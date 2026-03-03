Cancer screenings in Türkiye reached unprecedented levels as a result of a text message invitation system implemented under the National Cancer Screening Program, the Ministry of Health announced.

Launched last year, the initiative sends SMS invitations to individuals in the appropriate age groups, encouraging participation in free cancer screenings. The program recorded all-time high screening numbers nationwide, with February averaging 8,000 daily breast cancer screenings, 10,000 cervical cancer screenings, and 20,000 colorectal (colon) cancer screenings.

Aligned with the “Healthy Türkiye Century” goal, the SMS system increased participation in screening activities by approximately 80% compared to the program’s initial implementation. At the end of January 2026, a second wave of reminders was sent to citizens’ registered contact numbers, prompting nearly 950,000 individuals to attend primary healthcare facilities for screening.

Screenings are provided free of charge at Family Health Centers, Healthy Life Centers, Community Health Centers, Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM), and via mobile cancer screening units. Citizens with suspicious results are referred to secondary and tertiary healthcare facilities for further evaluation and treatment. Screening activities led to approximately 21,000 early-stage cancer diagnoses in 2025.

The Ministry of Health reported growth in screening infrastructure, with 466 KETEM centers and 55 mobile cancer screening units operational as of 2026. In addition, 53 new mammography devices have been deployed, with 35 more currently under installation.

Combined SMS notifications, family physician guidance, and expanded screening capacity contributed to a 36% increase in daily mammography procedures, reinforcing the program’s effectiveness in early detection and public health outcomes.