In response to the recent attacks on Lebanon, Türkiye's humanitarian efforts are gaining momentum as nine civil society organizations, including the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) and the Sadakataşı Association, unite to deliver crucial aid organizations. The group of aid providers held a news conference at the Neslişah Sultan Cultural Center in Fatih, Istanbul, to announce the launch of a humanitarian aid ship that aims to send approximately 1,300 tons of relief materials to the people of Lebanon.

During the meeting, Kemal Özdal, president of the Sadakataşı Association, emphasized the urgency of the mission, stating: “With the humanitarian aid ship we will prepare, approximately 1,300 tons of humanitarian aid material, consisting of 80 containers, will be delivered to the people of Lebanon.” This coordinated effort follows escalating violence in the region, which has resulted in significant loss of life and displacement.

Özdal condemned the actions of Israel, highlighting the severe humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict. "Israel continues to write the darkest pages in the history of humanity before the eyes of the entire world; the ongoing attacks in Gaza, marked by numerous genocides and apartheid practices, will soon mark their first anniversary," he stated.

He further criticized Israel for obstructing humanitarian aid despite international laws designed to protect such efforts. “Israel is not only targeting civilians but also hindering humanitarian aid from reaching them,” Özdal added.

He continued by explaining the organization's preparedness: “Months ago, we secured emergency aid materials in anticipation of the conflict. Following the significant escalation that began on Sept. 23, Israel has launched a large-scale assault on southern Lebanon, targeting cities such as Tyre and Sidon, as well as the Bekaa Valley and numerous locations along the Syrian border. This assault has already resulted in over 1,200 fatalities and thousands of injuries, displacing more than 1 million people from their homes.”

In collaboration with various local nongovernmental organizations in Lebanon, the Turkish civil society organizations are actively preparing for potential humanitarian assistance in the event of further conflict escalation. Özdal stated: “Our teams delivered the emergency aid materials we prepared in advance to the victims of war in the early days of the attacks; as the war intensifies and the needs increase, we are determined to stand with the people of Lebanon, united under the slogan 'Emergency humanitarian mobilization for Lebanon' as nine civil society organizations.”

The humanitarian aid mission aims to provide essential supplies, including food parcels, canned goods, bedding, hygiene products, baby diapers, clothing, mats and tents. Özdal reassured that the aid will be prepared and coordinated with local authorities in Lebanon.

"We have come together as nine civil society organizations, aiming to stand as strongly as possible with the people of Lebanon, with whom we share centuries of cohabitation, historical kinship and neighborly bonds," he remarked.

Özdal concluded by emphasizing the collaborative efforts involved in this mission, saying: "Through this humanitarian aid ship, we will be sending vital supplies to those in need; we sincerely thank the Republic of Türkiye, as our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and all state institutions stand firmly behind the Syriac community and ensure the protection of churches and foundations in Türkiye."

This initiative reflects Türkiye's ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts in the region and demonstrates solidarity with the Lebanese people during these challenging times; the organizations involved express their hope that their efforts will alleviate some of the suffering faced by those impacted by the conflict.