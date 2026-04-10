The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) is sending four aid trucks carrying 48 tons of humanitarian supplies to Iran following a request from the Iranian Red Crescent, Kızılay announced on Friday.

The shipment, prepared at the Kızılay Logistics Center in Ankara, includes shelter materials, hygiene kits and trauma supplies intended to support civilians affected by ongoing attacks and widespread disruption in the region.

Kızılay President Fatma Meriç Yılmaz said the organization acted quickly after receiving the request from Iran. “We have coordinated rapidly in response. Four trucks carrying 48 tons of aid will be dispatched,” she said.

Yılmaz stressed that the operation is part of a continuing humanitarian effort rather than a one-time delivery. “This is only the beginning. As needs continue, our engagement will continue as well,” she added.

She noted that discussions with the Iranian Red Crescent indicate large-scale humanitarian impact, including the displacement of millions of people and extensive damage to housing and infrastructure. According to the information shared, millions have been displaced, while tens of thousands of homes and commercial units have been destroyed.

Yılmaz also said that critical humanitarian infrastructure has been affected, including service centers, ambulances, and helicopters used in emergency response operations.

She emphasized that the Kızılay remains in close coordination with regional humanitarian organizations, including the Iranian Red Crescent and the Lebanese Red Cross, to ensure continued support for affected populations.

Highlighting broader regional operations, Yılmaz said humanitarian assistance efforts are also ongoing in Gaza and Palestine, where thousands of hot meals are distributed daily.

The aid convoy was formally dispatched from the Ankara Logistics Center following a ceremony attended by officials and representatives from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Türkiye Delegation.

The four trucks are scheduled to cross into Iran through the Gürbulak Border Gate and will be delivered to the Iranian Red Crescent for distribution on the ground.