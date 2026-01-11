Türkiye sent its sixth humanitarian “Goodness Ship” to Sudan on Saturday to deliver 2,600 tons of aid as part of ongoing efforts to support civilians affected by the country’s ongoing civil war.

The ship was prepared under the coordination of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in cooperation with local authorities, civil society organizations, and the Qatar Fund for Development.

Ali Hamza Pehlivan, the head of AFAD, said Türkiye has not been idle in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, noting that earlier shipments delivered 5,500 tons of aid in 2024 plus 30,000 tents in three vessels sent just last month. The latest shipment includes food, personal care items, medical supplies, and shelter materials.

"Taking into account how the shelter needs of people displaced in Sudan had reached a critical level in December, we began sending goodwill ships on Dec. 7," he said. "Sending three ships in a row, we tried to support the shelter needs of our brothers and sisters there."

Pehlivan said Türkiye's humanitarian assistance to Gaza continues, adding that the 20th aid ship is set to depart next week and that nearly 105,000 tons of aid have been delivered so far.

Humanitarian crisis deepens

Sudan has been locked in a deadly conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, killing thousands of people and displacing millions of others.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF now holds all five in the Darfur region, except for a few northern areas of North Darfur still under army control.

The Sudanese army continues to dominate most of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east, and central regions, including the capital Khartoum.