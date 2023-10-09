The Ministry of Defense has initiated relief efforts in response to the devastating earthquake that struck Afghanistan, causing significant loss of life and widespread destruction. An aid plane, organized by the ministry, departed from Ankara on Monday, carrying essential survival materials and equipment needed to support the affected region.

The earthquake has been one of the deadliest tremors in Afghanistan in recent years, with over 2,000 lives lost and thousands of people sustaining injuries. The Turkish Ministry of Defense is committed to providing assistance during these challenging times, emphasizing their dedication to extending a helping hand to Afghanistan through various means.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.5, followed by two additional tremors measuring 5.9 and 6.2, which shook the Herat and Badghis provinces of Afghanistan.

The Bakhtar News Agency, a state-run news outlet, cited the Afghan Red Crescent in its report, revealing that approximately 12 villages in the Zinda Jan and Ghorian districts of Herat province have been completely destroyed. Herat province is home to approximately 1.9 million people who now face the daunting task of recovering from this disaster.

In response to the catastrophe, rescue teams are working tirelessly alongside local residents to retrieve those who are trapped under collapsed houses and provide aid to the injured. The impact of the earthquake has extended into neighboring Iran, where residents of Mashhad, a city with a population of over 1 million, located approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the earthquake's epicenter, reported feeling the shaking of their house walls.