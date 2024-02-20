The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has dispatched a team of 30 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and midwives, to Gambia as part of the "Maternal and Infant Health Protection Project." The project aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the country.

The team, led by Ankara University (AU) professor Necdet Ünüvar, includes renowned specialists such as AU Faculty of Medicine Cebeci Hospital Chief Physician and Pediatric Intensive Care Specialist Dr. Tanıl Kendirli, Pediatric Infection Specialist Dr. Ergin Çiftçi, Newborn Specialist Dr. Ömer Erdeve, Gynecology and Obstetrics-Gynecological Oncology Specialist Dr. Salih Taşkın, Gynecology and Obstetrics-Perinatology Specialist Dr. Gülşah Aynaoğlu Yıldız and Public Health-Epidemiology Specialist Dr. Cemal Koçak.

The team conducted a training program and field inspections at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, affiliated with the Gambian Ministry of Health, from Feb. 5 to 9.

Ünüvar said: There is a strong collaboration between Türkiye and Gambia in the field of higher education and health care. Last year, Gambia's Higher Education Minister Pierre Gomez visited Türkiye as the official guest of the president of the Council of Higher Education, professor Erol Özva. In July, a delegation comprising rectors and vice-rectors from four different Turkish universities visited Gambia."

"During their meeting with Gambian President Adama Barrow, Ünüvar and the delegation outlined Türkiye's Health Transformation Program, which has significantly reduced maternal and infant mortality rates in Türkiye. The Turkish medical team's efforts in Gambia aim to replicate this success and contribute to improving health care outcomes in the country," Ünüvar said.

Ünüvar explained that infant mortality rates in Türkiye had decreased from 32 per thousand to eight per thousand, and maternal mortality rates from 64 per hundred thousand to 14 per hundred thousand.

He expressed willingness to collaborate with the Gambia to reduce their high rates, which was promptly accepted by the Gambian president, initiating the process.

"TIKA supported the university's project both theoretically and practically," he said.

Head of TIKA Foreign Relations and Partnerships Department, Uğur Tanyeli, stressed the importance of the project for maternal and infant health in Gambia, which faces significant challenges in this area. "The project aims to improve health infrastructure and provide training for health care professionals. TIKA will also educate people on the proper use of equipment donated to the region, continuing its support for such projects based on need," he maintained.

Project coordinator Dr. Tanıl Kendirli reported that they concluded the five-day training with a meeting with Gambian Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, during which they shared their observations and recommendations.

"Among the 30 participants, seven were physicians and 23 were nurses and midwives. The training program covered a range of topics such as maternal and child health indicators, pregnancy monitoring, prevention of maternal and infant deaths, gynecological cancer screenings and various pediatric care topics including sepsis, life support and infectious diseases," Kendirli explained.

He mentioned that further training in Türkiye is planned for physicians and nurses. Participants from Gambia attending the theoretical course will also have the opportunity to observe at Ankara University hospitals for two to four weeks to enhance their training.

Kendirli noted that they identified key deficiencies in Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Gambia's main training hospital, as well as major health issues in the country. Recommendations were made to improve maternal and infant health and reduce mortality rates.