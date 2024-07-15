Türkiye dispatched two airplanes and a helicopter on Monday to North Macedonia to aid in battling forest fires, the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry said in a statement.

"We are on duty for the forests, our common heritage. To support the fight against the ongoing forest fires, 2 of our planes and 1 helicopter went to North Macedonia. I convey my best wishes to the people of North Macedonia and wish our teams success in their duties," said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli on X.

North Macedonia's director of the Crisis Management Center, Stojance Angelov, announced that aid from Türkiye had arrived at the airport in Skopje.

Seven wildfires swept across North Macedonia on Sunday and prompted the government to declare a crisis situation.

More than 100 hectares of forest had been scorched over the weekend despite the efforts of firefighters.

The state of emergency on the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia is for 30 days, said the government in a statement.

Besides alerting the medical staff, the government also approved the engagement of the police and army in the fight against the wildfires.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced earlier that help in the fight against fires will soon arrive from Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro and Türkiye

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said that they have received a request for help from North Macedonia.

Dacic said that Serbia would send helicopters to put out the fire.

Mickoski said Monday that he expects wildfires to be put under control "tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest."

North Macedonia on Monday banned movement in forests from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The country's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said that the ban will last until the wildfire risk is reduced.

Countries in the region, including North Macedonia and Serbia, issued an extreme weather alert last week.