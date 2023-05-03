In an emotional arrival, a German shepherd puppy – flown from Türkiye in honor of the famed rescue dog Proteo, who died in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquakes, while searching for survivors in the rubble – set paw onto the Mexico soil on Wednesday.

The Mexican Defense Ministry, which trains search and rescue canines for work both at home and abroad, has yet to name the future hero dog, but put forth three possibilities up for a public vote: Proteo 2 (honoring his predecessor), Arkadaş ("friend” in Turkish) or Yardım ("help” in Turkish).

Mexico said Türkiye's gift of the capable young pup shows that "humanitarian aid knows no limits or borders.”

The Mexican army plans to train the puppy for search and rescue missions.

Proteo, a specially trained 9-year-old canine, who served with a Mexican search and rescue team in Adıyaman, Türkiye, died this February in the line of duty from exhaustion due to the long trip and extended duty in the quake zone, his trainer said.

But before his sacrifice, Proteo helped locate and save at least one woman and one man from the earthquake rubble. He was later honored in a ceremony and buried in his home country, Mexico.

Similarly, the animal center in Kocaeli province and a statue in Istanbul were built in memory of the heroic dog that left his trace in Türkiye.