The General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP) has announced fine amounts for illegally hunting protected wildlife during the 2024-2025 hunting season.

Under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the DKMP has outlined the "Protected Game and Wildlife" list for the 2024-2025 hunting season, categorized into mammals, reptiles and birds. The list specifies the compensation amounts for damage caused to endangered species, as well as administrative fines and prison sentences for offenders.

The highest compensation amount on the list is for the Anatolian leopard, a species once thought to be extinct in Anatolia but was first captured on camera in the Western Mediterranean in 2020. The penalty for harming this protected animal is set at TL 30 million ($882,353). In addition to monetary fines, those harming the Anatolian leopard and other protected species can face imprisonment from two to five years.

The compensation amounts for protected mammals in Türkiye are set as follows: For eastern wild sheep and Anatolian wild sheep, the penalty is TL 6 million ($176,471). The striped hyena incurs a fine of TL 2.5 million ($73,529). The wild goat and chamois carry a compensation of TL 650,000 ($19,118), while the caracal and lynx are valued at TL 600,000 ($17,647). The red deer is valued at TL 500,000 ($14,706), and the roe deer at TL 400,000 ($11,765).

For wildcat and reed cats, the fine is TL 200,000 ($5,882). Gazelles, including the Urfa and Hatay mountain gazelles, bring a penalty of TL 150,000 ($4,412). The brown bear has a compensation amount of TL 90,000 ($2,647), and the Mediterranean monk seal is valued at TL 80,000 ($2,353). The otter's compensation is TL 70,000 ($2,059), while the wolf is set at TL 40,000 ($1,176).

The fallow deer incurs a fine of TL 30,000 ($882), and the wild boar is valued at TL 25,000 ($735). All species of squirrels face a compensation of TL 10,000 ($294). The island rabbit's penalty is TL 3,500 ($103), and for wild rabbit, weasel, skunk, rock badger, badger, coatimundi, raccoon and water monkey, the amount is TL 3,000 ($88). The jackal, fox, and wild boar face a compensation of TL 2,500 ($74). Other unlisted mammal species are valued at TL 2,000 ($59) each.