The Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change monitors air quality across Türkiye 24/7 with 382 fixed stations and four mobile units.

Through the National Air Quality Monitoring Network under the Continuous Monitoring Center, the ministry works to improve air quality nationwide.

The data collected from these stations is transmitted to the system, and air quality is classified into six categories: good, moderate, sensitive, unhealthy, poor and hazardous.

Based on the data, the sources of key air pollutants, such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), nitrogen oxides and ozone, are identified, and inspections are conducted on facilities contributing to environmental pollution.

Soner Olgun, head of the Laboratory Measurement Department at the ministry's General Directorate of EIA, Permit and Inspection, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the system was developed to inform citizens about the quality of the air they breathe.

Olgun explained that 382 measurement stations are in place across Türkiye, with four mobile air quality units deployed where no stations are available. He noted that the stations are installed in central urban areas to measure air quality from key locations.

He also explained that health warnings are issued to citizens regarding potential risks from poor air quality.

"In addition, Türkiye is required to report this data annually to the European Environment Agency. We also share air quality data with the Turkish Statistical Institute. The data helps shape our policies at the ministry's central office and guides solutions for problematic areas. This data is also used in inspections. We identify problematic regions through the data and conduct inspections on air pollution sources," Olgun added.