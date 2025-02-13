The Ministry of Family and Social Services is launching Family Communication Workshops within Family Support Centers (ADEM) and Social Solidarity Centers (SODAM) as part of the "Family Year" initiative.

According to a statement from the ministry, a new step is being taken to strengthen family communication under the "Family Year" declared by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Throughout 2025, Family Communication Workshops will be implemented in ADEM and SODAM to promote healthy and conscious family relationships. This year, ADEM provides services with 550 centers in 76 provinces, and SODAM operates in 27 provinces with 90 centers.

The aim of the Family Communication Workshops established through these centers is to help individuals develop effective communication skills within the family, strengthen family bonds and increase social solidarity.

Under the workshops, seminars, training programs, group activities and competitions will be organized on topics such as family communication, empathy, problem-solving, stress management and healthy family relationships, with the guidance of expert trainers and counselors. Participants will have the opportunity to express themselves and improve mutual understanding through interactive methods in these workshops.

Through these workshops, the goal is to make families socially and psychologically stronger and to support and strengthen the family institution, which is the foundation of society, in every way.