A delegation from Türkiye’s Ministry of National Education (MEB) recently visited Syria to explore potential collaborations in the field of vocational and technical education.

During the visit, the delegation assessed existing educational infrastructure and held discussions with Syrian institution representatives to identify opportunities for joint projects. One key focus was enhancing workshops and laboratories in vocational high schools.

Türkiye will support efforts to address technical equipment shortages, provide modern educational materials and improve teaching environments. The Turkish side also plans to organize seminars, short-term courses and programs to share best practices with Syrian teachers working in vocational and technical fields.

The delegation also discussed the employment of Syrian youth, with plans to open vocational courses aligned with local labor market needs and to expand apprenticeship and internship programs. Additionally, special projects will be developed to encourage greater participation of women in vocational education.